Ladybird, by beryl
Ladybird,

Only a few daisies still in bloom in the garden by now ! But the little Ladybird has found this one !

An early posting today as I have a Hospital appointment with my Rheumatologist later in the day .
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Clinging on to the remnants of Summer! Sweet little ladybird
October 2nd, 2025  
Brian
Well spotted and expertly captured and processed.
October 2nd, 2025  
Beverley
Sooo pretty… the ladybird maybe having a nap
October 2nd, 2025  
