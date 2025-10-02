Sign up
Previous
Photo 4661
Ladybird,
Only a few daisies still in bloom in the garden by now ! But the little Ladybird has found this one !
An early posting today as I have a Hospital appointment with my Rheumatologist later in the day .
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
3
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6085
photos
127
followers
78
following
1276% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
30th September 2025 3:46pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
garden
,
daisy
,
ladybird
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Clinging on to the remnants of Summer! Sweet little ladybird
October 2nd, 2025
Brian
ace
Well spotted and expertly captured and processed.
October 2nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo pretty… the ladybird maybe having a nap
October 2nd, 2025
