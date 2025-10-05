Previous
Pyracanthas by beryl
Pyracanthas

So many berries - the birds have started to enjoy these.
A calm and sunny day after the wind and rain of yesterday !
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Michelle
Lovely capture
October 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
The birds will love these!
October 5th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
lovely
October 5th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great composition, framing
October 5th, 2025  
