Previous
Photo 4665
White Geranium !
Still flowering - and still cheerful looking !
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
1
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
4658
4659
4660
4661
4662
4663
4664
4665
9
1
365
DMC-FZ72
30th September 2025 3:51pm
white
,
garden
,
geranium
Beverley
ace
Beautiful geranium, I really like your soft framing.
October 6th, 2025
