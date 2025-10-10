Sign up
Photo 4669
Hebe
A variegated hebe , making a lovely show even when not in flower !
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
1
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6094
photos
126
followers
76
following
1279% complete
4663
4664
4665
4666
4667
4668
4669
4670
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
30th September 2025 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
variagated-hebe
Babs
ace
What a lovely pot plant
October 11th, 2025
