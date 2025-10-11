Previous
Robin by beryl
Photo 4670

Robin

Around each morning for his breakfast - Spotted and captured through the kitchen window !
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
John ace
Outstanding capture!
October 11th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Fav. As cute as can be.
October 11th, 2025  
Babs ace
I bet he has got you trained
October 11th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Oh such a delight!
October 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
October 11th, 2025  
