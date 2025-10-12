Sign up
Previous
Photo 4671
Alstroemeria.
Just a bunch of flowers I bought to brighten the dull and dank Autumn's day.
Woke up to quite a heavy fog , and the mist has lingered on all day, Making it feel damp and cold. Ah, well !! after all it is Autumn .
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
7
3
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6095
photos
126
followers
76
following
1279% complete
View this month »
4664
4665
4666
4667
4668
4669
4670
4671
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
12th October 2025 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
alstroemeria
Christine Sztukowski
ace
They are beautiful
October 12th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
October 12th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
I love the pink backdrop , it is perfect for the photo
October 12th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 12th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Lovely still life
October 12th, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful
October 12th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful bouquet. I am glad I live where I live after reading your text. I have so much to say against living in this small island but in the end our weather makes it worthwhile.
October 12th, 2025
