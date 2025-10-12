Previous
Alstroemeria. by beryl
Photo 4671

Alstroemeria.

Just a bunch of flowers I bought to brighten the dull and dank Autumn's day.
Woke up to quite a heavy fog , and the mist has lingered on all day, Making it feel damp and cold. Ah, well !! after all it is Autumn .
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1279% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
They are beautiful
October 12th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
October 12th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
I love the pink backdrop , it is perfect for the photo
October 12th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 12th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Lovely still life
October 12th, 2025  
Michelle
Beautiful
October 12th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful bouquet. I am glad I live where I live after reading your text. I have so much to say against living in this small island but in the end our weather makes it worthwhile.
October 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact