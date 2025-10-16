Previous
Money Plant by beryl
Money Plant

A new Money plant grown from a leaf of the old plant - quite happy with the result in spite of having to wait nearly 2yrs for this .
Beryl Lloyd

Diana ace
I think I urgently need a money plant 🪴
October 17th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
October 17th, 2025  
