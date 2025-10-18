Along the Severn

At long last had a little trip out to one of my favourite local places , which is Dale-end Park at Ironbridge Shropshire . A lovely rural park running along the edge of the river Severn and by now donning a lovely array of Autumn colours in the trees and foliage . Lovely paths running the length of the park and being able to come back on a circular tour. following another path. Ideal for me on my mobility scooter. But this afternoon it got quite cold along the river's edge ( memo to self to take a pair of gloves next time on my scooter !!

Some of the trees in their Autumn glory !