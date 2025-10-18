Previous
Along the Severn by beryl
Photo 4677

Along the Severn

At long last had a little trip out to one of my favourite local places , which is Dale-end Park at Ironbridge Shropshire . A lovely rural park running along the edge of the river Severn and by now donning a lovely array of Autumn colours in the trees and foliage . Lovely paths running the length of the park and being able to come back on a circular tour. following another path. Ideal for me on my mobility scooter. But this afternoon it got quite cold along the river's edge ( memo to self to take a pair of gloves next time on my scooter !!
Some of the trees in their Autumn glory !
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1281% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 18th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
the trees look lovely beryl
October 18th, 2025  
Marj ace
Looks like an art painting.
October 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact