Ivy!!!!! by beryl
Photo 4678

Ivy!!!!!

This tree had been clad with ivy which would have strangled the tree in time , The ivy had been cut leaving a skeleton of branches weaving up the tree trunk . So interesting - like a piece of abstract art !!
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
