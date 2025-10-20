Sign up
Previous
Photo 4679
Steps.
Steps leading down from a hotel down to The Dale End Park . Some Autumnal colours in the trees - making it so attractive .
Today a very dull and gloomy day with rain and drizzle , and much cooler .
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
6
4
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6103
photos
125
followers
76
following
1281% complete
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
18th October 2025 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
colours
,
park
,
autumn
,
steps
,
dale-end
Marj
ace
Fantastic fall colors.
October 20th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
the colours have a "film photography" look to them
October 20th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Lovely fall shot
October 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful colors!
October 20th, 2025
Heather
ace
That's gorgeous, Beryl! Yes, the Autumnal colours really make this scene and capture! Fav
October 20th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Such lovely colours and scene Beryl fav
October 20th, 2025
