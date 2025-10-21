Sign up
Photo 4680
Some of the trees are already bare
As we march through October , the colours are gorgeous ,but the deciduous trees are staring to bare themselves of leaves, but a carpet of leaves on the ground is thick and colourful.
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
1
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6104
photos
125
followers
76
following
1282% complete
4673
4674
4675
4676
4677
4678
4679
4680
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
18th October 2025 2:52pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
autumn
,
carpet-of-leaves
Wylie
ace
lovely colourful carpet
October 21st, 2025
