Previous
Some of the trees are already bare by beryl
Photo 4680

Some of the trees are already bare

As we march through October , the colours are gorgeous ,but the deciduous trees are staring to bare themselves of leaves, but a carpet of leaves on the ground is thick and colourful.
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1282% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
lovely colourful carpet
October 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact