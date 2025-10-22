Previous
Under the tree ! by beryl
Under the tree !

Not exactly what I expected to see - just sitting there under the tree on an October day!!!!!!! while I was yearning for a pair of gloves as I rode past on my scooter ! But makes for a pretty scene !
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Mags ace
A lovely spot to sit!
October 22nd, 2025  
