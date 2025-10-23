Sign up
Previous
Photo 4682
Fun guys at the base of the tree.
I should have got nearer to the fungi to take this photo !!
Its getting colder, and today is dull and damp ! as we get towards the end of October , when we change the clocks to our winter time
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
1
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6106
photos
125
followers
76
following
1282% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
18th October 2025 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
fungus
,
dale-end-park
Dione Giorgio
Nice
October 23rd, 2025
