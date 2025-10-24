Previous
One empty shell - - by beryl
Photo 4683

One empty shell - -

-- amongst many more - but not a conker in sight ! The children must have found them all !
Friday already - and another week gone by.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
