Previous
Photo 4684
The Antique Shop and coffee shop
A lovely place to visit when down in Dale -end Park , This time , we did not visit - but a must when we are next go down to the Park.
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
3
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6108
photos
125
followers
76
following
1283% complete
View this month »
4677
4678
4679
4680
4681
4682
4683
4684
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
18th October 2025 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dale-end-park
,
antique-and-coffee-shop
Babs
ace
I'd be in there like a shot. Looks like an interesting place to visit
October 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
A lovely building! How's the coffee? =)
October 25th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture
October 25th, 2025
