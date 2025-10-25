Previous
The Antique Shop and coffee shop by beryl
Photo 4684

The Antique Shop and coffee shop

A lovely place to visit when down in Dale -end Park , This time , we did not visit - but a must when we are next go down to the Park.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Beryl Lloyd

January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Babs ace
I'd be in there like a shot. Looks like an interesting place to visit
October 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
A lovely building! How's the coffee? =)
October 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture
October 25th, 2025  
