Pink Rose by beryl
Photo 4685

Pink Rose

Such a lovely rose-bud , next to the spent rose , See the little Ladybird seeking refuge and perhaps finding food on the undeveloped rose-hip !
26th October 2025

Beryl Lloyd

Kerry McCarthy ace
A lovely contrast between the two. Such a pretty rose.
October 26th, 2025  
