Photo 4685
Pink Rose
Such a lovely rose-bud , next to the spent rose , See the little Ladybird seeking refuge and perhaps finding food on the undeveloped rose-hip !
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
pink
,
rose
,
ladybird
Kerry McCarthy
ace
A lovely contrast between the two. Such a pretty rose.
October 26th, 2025
