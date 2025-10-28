Previous
Golden leaves . by beryl
Photo 4687

Golden leaves .

---- amongst the green . Taken a week ago - I wonder if by now they have all turned golden !
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1284% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact