Hawthorn berries. by beryl
Hawthorn berries.

Such a deep red of the hawthorn berries , The berries on the fruit bearing trees and bushes are in abundance this year , adding to a very colourful Autumn . Lets hope that we are not in for a harsh cold winter !
Beryl Lloyd

Wylie ace
lovely impression of Autumn
October 29th, 2025  
