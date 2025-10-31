Previous
Hawthorn 2 by beryl
Photo 4690

Hawthorn 2

The last day of October , and I can not end the month without a little exercise in editing !!
A creation in the hues and tones of Autumn and a beautiful bunch of hawthorn berries- rather pleased with the result !
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1284% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
This is gorgeous 💛
October 31st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Reminds me of a plate you would have on a display rack. Nice result!
October 31st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
LOVELY
October 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact