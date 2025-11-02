Sign up
Previous
Photo 4692
Just a rose-bud.
So lovely to see one or two still flowering ,
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
5
4
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6116
photos
126
followers
76
following
1285% complete
4685
4686
4687
4688
4689
4690
4691
4692
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
18th October 2025 2:15pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
pink
,
rose-bud
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
November 2nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture Beryl & so nicely framed.
November 2nd, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Very pretty
November 2nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very e
November 2nd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it's so pretty
November 2nd, 2025
