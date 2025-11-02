Previous
Just a rose-bud. by beryl
Photo 4692

Just a rose-bud.

So lovely to see one or two still flowering ,
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
November 2nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture Beryl & so nicely framed.
November 2nd, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Very pretty
November 2nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very e
November 2nd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it's so pretty
November 2nd, 2025  
