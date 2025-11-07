Sign up
Photo 4694
Spoons
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
6
4
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6118
photos
126
followers
76
following
1286% complete
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
7th November 2025 6:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
spoons
,
flat-lay
,
nov25words
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
This is a great flat-lay subject, Beryl!
November 7th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
What a terrific shot, so effective, but so simple
November 7th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Love the edit!
November 7th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Brilliant!
November 7th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
That works so well Beryl!
November 7th, 2025
*lynn
ace
lovely creation
November 7th, 2025
