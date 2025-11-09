Sign up
Previous
Photo 4699
Hawthorn berries
Love the red colour tone of these berries !
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
6
2
Beryl Lloyd
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Carole Sandford
Lovely capture with the pops of red.
November 9th, 2025
Beverley
Beautiful… pretty berry’s. Like your framing…
November 9th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
how lovely!
November 9th, 2025
Mags
That would make a beautiful Christmas card. =)
November 9th, 2025
Judith Johnson
Nicely presented and framed
November 9th, 2025
carol white
A lovely capture, nicely framed. Fav 😊
November 9th, 2025
