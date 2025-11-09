Previous
Hawthorn berries by beryl
Photo 4699

Hawthorn berries

Love the red colour tone of these berries !
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture with the pops of red.
November 9th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful… pretty berry’s. Like your framing…
November 9th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how lovely!
November 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
That would make a beautiful Christmas card. =)
November 9th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Nicely presented and framed
November 9th, 2025  
carol white ace
A lovely capture, nicely framed. Fav 😊
November 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact