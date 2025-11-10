Sign up
Photo 4700
A ladybird sheltering
Ready to develop the rose hip , while a ladybird shelters from the weather !
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Tags
ladybird
,
rose-hip
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very elegant
November 13th, 2025
Heather
ace
How sweet- and pretty too! Fav
November 13th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
November 13th, 2025
