Pretty in Pink by beryl
Photo 4705

Pretty in Pink

A lot of faffing to produce this delicate image from a capture of an anthurium flower !
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Beryl Lloyd

January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Christine Sztukowski ace
This is very pretty
November 15th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Wow, a really amazing and delicate framing.
November 15th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
How muted...love the colors.
November 15th, 2025  
