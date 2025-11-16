Sign up
Previous
Photo 4706
Alstroemeria
Sunshine yellow to brighten up the day . I bought these yesterday while doing a little shopping . decided on the yellow - so cheerful !
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
3
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6130
photos
126
followers
78
following
1289% complete
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
16th November 2025 4:32pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
yellow
,
alstroemeria
Mags
ace
So cheerful and lovely!
November 16th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely cheerful capture
November 16th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
very sweet
November 16th, 2025
