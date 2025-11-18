Previous
Textures. by beryl
Textures.

Struggling , Gary down with a nasty cold , and I think I am following suite - tired and no oomph . So pointed the camera at my bunch of alstroemeria +a little edit !
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Beryl Lloyd

Very beautiful… hope you feel well in the morning
November 18th, 2025  
This is really pretty, Bery, with the yellow speckled petals and the green foliage against the white textured background. A nice simple frame too! Fav (I hope you and Gary are feeling better soon. I think we are all in for a rough winter. Take good care of yourselves. xo)
November 18th, 2025  
