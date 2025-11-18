Sign up
Previous
Photo 4708
Textures.
Struggling , Gary down with a nasty cold , and I think I am following suite - tired and no oomph . So pointed the camera at my bunch of alstroemeria +a little edit !
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
18th November 2025 7:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
textures
,
alstroemeria
,
lemon-green
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful… hope you feel well in the morning
November 18th, 2025
Heather
ace
This is really pretty, Bery, with the yellow speckled petals and the green foliage against the white textured background. A nice simple frame too! Fav (I hope you and Gary are feeling better soon. I think we are all in for a rough winter. Take good care of yourselves. xo)
November 18th, 2025
