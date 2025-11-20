Previous
Next
Roses are red by beryl
Photo 4710

Roses are red

No need to comment - a filler .
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1292% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Just gorgeous!
November 28th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
And violets are blue, beautiful red roses
November 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact