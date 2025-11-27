Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4713
Berries 5
Still faffing with my berries - another Hospital app today - but so glad to report that the hospital transport didn't keep me waiting too long today. Flaked out after coming home - so the bit of faffing when I came round was therapeutic !
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
8
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6137
photos
124
followers
77
following
1291% complete
View this month »
4706
4707
4708
4709
4710
4711
4712
4713
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
8
Fav's
6
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
pink-red
,
berries-5
Renee Salamon
ace
Cool edit - no fun going back and forth from hospital. Hope you’re able to get plenty of rest
November 27th, 2025
haskar
ace
Cool postage stamp
November 27th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So cool
November 27th, 2025
Heather
ace
A super image, Beryl! Those lines give a great sense of movement, pulling my eye right into the centre! Nice too with the berries in the background. They really look like holiday baubles here! Fav (So glad to hear that the hospital transport worked out okay today. Trips to the hospital can be tiring and stressful all the same (as you know). I hope you can take it easy tonight. xo)
November 27th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Love this edit! Glad you had a better trip to the hospital.
November 27th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely faffing!
November 27th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
nice faffing , looks like a postage stamp tribute to "pop art"
November 27th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
What at pretty faff! So glad your appointment and transportation went smoothly today.
November 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close