Berries 5 by beryl
Photo 4713

Berries 5

Still faffing with my berries - another Hospital app today - but so glad to report that the hospital transport didn't keep me waiting too long today. Flaked out after coming home - so the bit of faffing when I came round was therapeutic !
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Renee Salamon
Cool edit - no fun going back and forth from hospital. Hope you’re able to get plenty of rest
November 27th, 2025  
haskar
Cool postage stamp
November 27th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
So cool
November 27th, 2025  
Heather
A super image, Beryl! Those lines give a great sense of movement, pulling my eye right into the centre! Nice too with the berries in the background. They really look like holiday baubles here! Fav (So glad to hear that the hospital transport worked out okay today. Trips to the hospital can be tiring and stressful all the same (as you know). I hope you can take it easy tonight. xo)
November 27th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Love this edit! Glad you had a better trip to the hospital.
November 27th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely faffing!
November 27th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft
nice faffing , looks like a postage stamp tribute to "pop art"
November 27th, 2025  
Dorothy
What at pretty faff! So glad your appointment and transportation went smoothly today.
November 28th, 2025  
