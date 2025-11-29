Previous
Three little treasures by beryl
Today , the 29th of November would have been my Dad's birthday - such fond and happy memories of my dad and childhood .
These three little ornaments are special especially the little terrier which my dad bought home for me one September from the Autumn fair ( traditionally when farm-hands were employed by the local farmers) but was no longer used for this ,He bought me this when I was 5 or 6 yrs old !! but I loved my little terrier - and has been with me nearly 80 yrs (even to Uni and teacher's training collage !) The other little dog was my mum's - so now in my safe keeping and the round robin was created by my potter friend whom I shared time in our Drawing and painting group in our retirement days ! Sadly Freda is no longer with us either !
Beryl Lloyd

Diana ace
Wonderful treasures and memories. I wish I had kept some.
November 30th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
These are absolutely precious! I especially love the little terrier! Are you referring to a “Mop Fair”?
November 30th, 2025  
Maxine Lathbury ace
Very special indeed
November 30th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot, such nice memories attached to them.

Ian
November 30th, 2025  
