Three little treasures

Today , the 29th of November would have been my Dad's birthday - such fond and happy memories of my dad and childhood .

These three little ornaments are special especially the little terrier which my dad bought home for me one September from the Autumn fair ( traditionally when farm-hands were employed by the local farmers) but was no longer used for this ,He bought me this when I was 5 or 6 yrs old !! but I loved my little terrier - and has been with me nearly 80 yrs (even to Uni and teacher's training collage !) The other little dog was my mum's - so now in my safe keeping and the round robin was created by my potter friend whom I shared time in our Drawing and painting group in our retirement days ! Sadly Freda is no longer with us either !