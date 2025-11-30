Previous
Xmas lights by beryl
Photo 4720

Xmas lights

Yesterday the Christmas lights were lit in Wellington - this was taken after the crowds had dispersed. Unfortunately I did not go down to take this photo , but it does look pretty !
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

Beryl Lloyd

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Loks fabulous!
November 30th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
November 30th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
So pretty.
November 30th, 2025  
Maxine Lathbury ace
Super
November 30th, 2025  
