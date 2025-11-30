Sign up
Photo 4720
Xmas lights
Yesterday the Christmas lights were lit in Wellington - this was taken after the crowds had dispersed. Unfortunately I did not go down to take this photo , but it does look pretty !
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
4
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6144
photos
124
followers
77
following
1293% complete
Tags
tree
,
christmas-lights
,
community-clock.
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Loks fabulous!
November 30th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
November 30th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
So pretty.
November 30th, 2025
Maxine Lathbury
ace
Super
November 30th, 2025
