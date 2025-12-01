Sign up
Previous
Photo 4721
Decorations
And all of a sudden , its December. and time to think Christmas !!
A horribly wet day ! just can not get motivated for Christmas ! wrote a few Cards last night , may get into the decorations later today !
Thanks annied for the usual monthly word list !
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6145
photos
124
followers
77
following

4714
4715
4716
4717
4718
4719
4720
4721
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful decoration. We have had some bad days too, probably not as bad as yours. Because of other serious reasons we have only started yesterday to put on some decorations in the house.
December 1st, 2025
Wylie
ace
cute selfie
December 1st, 2025
Babs
ace
Lovely decorations. I see a selfie in there too
December 1st, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful Christmas decoration and cute selfie Beryl!
December 1st, 2025
