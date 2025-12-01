Previous
Decorations by beryl
Photo 4721

Decorations

And all of a sudden , its December. and time to think Christmas !!
A horribly wet day ! just can not get motivated for Christmas ! wrote a few Cards last night , may get into the decorations later today !

Thanks annied for the usual monthly word list !
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Beryl Lloyd

Dione Giorgio
Beautiful decoration. We have had some bad days too, probably not as bad as yours. Because of other serious reasons we have only started yesterday to put on some decorations in the house.
December 1st, 2025  
cute selfie
December 1st, 2025  
Lovely decorations. I see a selfie in there too
December 1st, 2025  
Beautiful Christmas decoration and cute selfie Beryl!
December 1st, 2025  
