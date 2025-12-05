Sign up
Photo 4725
Birthday cards
Another day , and as it was my birthday I have taken it easy today. Had a couple of phone calls and a couple of gifts to open , and I put up one or two Christmas Decorations ( the latter without much enthusiasm !!)
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6149
photos
124
followers
77
following
1294% complete
View this month »
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
5th December 2025 4:01pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
cards
,
birthday
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Happy birthday, lovely lady! 🎉
December 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Soo very lovely to see birthday cards which arrived in your letterbox…they look lovely. I hope you enjoyed a lovely relaxing fun day.
December 5th, 2025
KWind
ace
Happiest of birthday wishes to you!!
December 5th, 2025
Michelle
Happy Birthday - always to good to take it easy on your Birthday
December 5th, 2025
