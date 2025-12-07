Previous
Candles by beryl
Photo 4727

Candles

Another wet and dismal day. Laptop not working , and not capable of putting it right . Hence no comments till I get it seen to.
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1295% complete

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wonderful still life and lighting
December 7th, 2025  
