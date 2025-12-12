Previous
Our local post-box. by beryl
Photo 4732

Our local post-box.

Love how our local post-box is decorated each season's events !
12th December 2025 12th Dec 25

Beryl Lloyd

January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Nice
December 22nd, 2025  
