Sion Corn ( Chimney John ) by beryl
Sion Corn ( Chimney John )

A funny name for Father Christmas - but that is what we call him in Welsh !!!!
15th December 2025 15th Dec 25

Beryl Lloyd

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That's a new one on me! I love it. And he is a handsome one too.
December 19th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Never heard that name before Beryl. He looks very clean after coming down the chimney! Hope you’re feeling a bit better!
December 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautifully presented…
December 19th, 2025  
