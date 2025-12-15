Sign up
Photo 4732
Sion Corn ( Chimney John )
A funny name for Father Christmas - but that is what we call him in Welsh !!!!
15th December 2025
15th Dec 25
Beryl Lloyd
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That's a new one on me! I love it. And he is a handsome one too.
December 19th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Never heard that name before Beryl. He looks very clean after coming down the chimney! Hope you’re feeling a bit better!
December 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautifully presented…
December 19th, 2025
