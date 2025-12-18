Sign up
Photo 4730
Beautiful flowers
Such a lovely bunch of flowers. Given me by my lovely home help.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Photo Details
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful gift
December 18th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
How lovely, what a nice cheering gesture ❤️
December 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
They are very beautiful!
December 18th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
So beautiful Beryl! Glad to see your photos again!
December 18th, 2025
