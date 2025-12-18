Previous
Beautiful flowers by beryl
Photo 4730

Beautiful flowers

Such a lovely bunch of flowers. Given me by my lovely home help.
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1295% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful gift
December 18th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
How lovely, what a nice cheering gesture ❤️
December 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
They are very beautiful!
December 18th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
So beautiful Beryl! Glad to see your photos again!
December 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact