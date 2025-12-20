Previous
Golden bows by beryl
Photo 4738

Golden bows

A decoration for Christmas !
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Renee Salamon
Lovely
December 20th, 2025  
Islandgirl
Very pretty!
December 20th, 2025  
Mags
How beautiful!
December 20th, 2025  
Sue Cooper
This is beautiful Beryl.
December 20th, 2025  
carol white
Beautiful. Fav 😊
December 20th, 2025  
