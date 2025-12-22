Previous
Santa by beryl
Santa

This Santa lazily comes out each Christmas and always lounges in the same place on the fire place amongst the Royal Copenhagen ornaments which I love - (Christmas gifts to my mum from my dad, I always liked his choices !)
Beryl Lloyd

January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
