Silk flowers

- in my favourite shade of red for Christmas.

A last minute photo and edit , as I completely forgot that I had not posted today.

Quite a busy day , This am Sue and Pete - my friends called to exchange gifts , , later my home help called to do a few job . including hanging up my Christmas Cards , This afternoon had my last grocery shopping delivered , Last few gifts wrapped . Exhausted , sat down and fell asleep till Gary came home . Fortunately he didn't need a cooked meal tonight - so a snack suffices.