Previous
Silk flowers by beryl
Photo 4743

Silk flowers

- in my favourite shade of red for Christmas.
A last minute photo and edit , as I completely forgot that I had not posted today.
Quite a busy day , This am Sue and Pete - my friends called to exchange gifts , , later my home help called to do a few job . including hanging up my Christmas Cards , This afternoon had my last grocery shopping delivered , Last few gifts wrapped . Exhausted , sat down and fell asleep till Gary came home . Fortunately he didn't need a cooked meal tonight - so a snack suffices.
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1299% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact