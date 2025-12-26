Sign up
Photo 4746
Re- roofing
As I opened my bedroom curtains this morning I spied two roofers busy dismantling the roof of this house opposite. Not the warmest of mornings to be doing this work with the place being white with ground-frost, and quite a nip in the air !
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
2
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6171
photos
124
followers
76
following
1300% complete
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
27th December 2025 11:44am
Privacy
Public
Tags
roofers
,
re-roofing
,
jean's-old-house
Mags
ace
Great shot! Looks like a big job.
December 27th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my. A big job! The workers would be wearing shorts if they were here. The hottest December on record!
December 27th, 2025
