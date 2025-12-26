Previous
Re- roofing by beryl
Photo 4746

Re- roofing

As I opened my bedroom curtains this morning I spied two roofers busy dismantling the roof of this house opposite. Not the warmest of mornings to be doing this work with the place being white with ground-frost, and quite a nip in the air !
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Beryl Lloyd

Mags ace
Great shot! Looks like a big job.
December 27th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my. A big job! The workers would be wearing shorts if they were here. The hottest December on record!
December 27th, 2025  
