On a dull and dismal day by beryl
Photo 4748

On a dull and dismal day

-- and I have had a very lazy day!! The only interest I have spotted in the outside world is the ongoing roof work over the road ! It seems they are completely stripping the roof - even replacing all the beams ! It must be damp and cold up there !
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
