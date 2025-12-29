Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 4749
Tulips
A little play and faff of a photo taken some time ago ! Something to brighten the cold dull day, Love the precision of the pattern .
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
3
3
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A127F
Taken
6th November 2025 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tulips
,
faffing
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautiful! I don't know how you do it, but it's a wonderful result!
December 29th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
So beautiful Beryl!
December 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very cool shapes and patterns!
December 29th, 2025
