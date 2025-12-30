Previous
And the work goes on--- by beryl
And the work goes on---

Sorry to bore you all , but I curiously enjoy the daily developments with the roofing - seems it will have a big room and window in the attic , and all the workers at a distance seem so young !!
Beryl Lloyd

I also enjoy watching construction work, especially on house. It seems that this addition will not only bring more space but light too.
