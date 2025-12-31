Previous
As we approach the New Year by beryl
Photo 4751

As we approach the New Year

I found these appropriate words and wish to share with you.
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1301% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful words, thanks for sharing Beryl.
December 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact