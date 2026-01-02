Previous
White by beryl
Photo 4753

White

Snowed heavily in the night , , this morning from my bedroom window - the world is white . At the moment temperature at 2degrees with the wind factor -5degrees, so feels quite chilly ! - but the sun is shining !
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1302% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A beautiful capture of your neighborhood
January 2nd, 2026  
Mags ace
Oh wow! A lovely dusting of snow.
January 2nd, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
I love the curves in this shot! I'll bet it's slippery.
January 2nd, 2026  
Diana ace
How lovely it looks, I like the tracks on the road.
January 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact