Photo 4753
White
Snowed heavily in the night , , this morning from my bedroom window - the world is white . At the moment temperature at 2degrees with the wind factor -5degrees, so feels quite chilly ! - but the sun is shining !
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
4
2
Beryl Lloyd
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Tags
snow
,
white
,
jan26words
Corinne C
A beautiful capture of your neighborhood
January 2nd, 2026
Mags
Oh wow! A lovely dusting of snow.
January 2nd, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
I love the curves in this shot! I'll bet it's slippery.
January 2nd, 2026
Diana
How lovely it looks, I like the tracks on the road.
January 2nd, 2026
