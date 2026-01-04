Previous
Coming down, thick and fast. by beryl
Coming down, thick and fast.

Another "dollop" of snow coming down to settle on top of the coverings of a few days ago . Nothing will entice me out in this !
Beryl Lloyd

Mags ace
It's a beautiful snowy scene!
January 4th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
An artistic pic!
January 4th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
It’s beautiful though! Glad you don’t have to venture out!
January 4th, 2026  
