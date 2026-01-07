Ann's Gift

Yesterday a surprise phone call from my niece Ann, - "On my home to London, thought I would visit you on the way "! Ann and her hubby had been staying in their holiday cottage in Mid Wales and after having been towed from the cottage down to the main road by the kind neighbour living in the nearby smallholding -( due to the snow ) had proceeded to the near town of Welshpool, They decided they were not going back to the cottage but continue on their journey back home to London. So I had a welcoming visit from Ann bearing gifts, "Thought they were bright to cheer you up on such a cold snowy day " - she said clutching these bright bunch of flowers - unfortunately 2 of the gerbera flowers had not survived -but still a lovely bright bunch of flowers !! After a quick cuppa they continued on their journey Home to London ! Always a joy to see Ann.