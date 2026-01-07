Previous
Ann's Gift by beryl
Photo 4758

Ann's Gift

Yesterday a surprise phone call from my niece Ann, - "On my home to London, thought I would visit you on the way "! Ann and her hubby had been staying in their holiday cottage in Mid Wales and after having been towed from the cottage down to the main road by the kind neighbour living in the nearby smallholding -( due to the snow ) had proceeded to the near town of Welshpool, They decided they were not going back to the cottage but continue on their journey back home to London. So I had a welcoming visit from Ann bearing gifts, "Thought they were bright to cheer you up on such a cold snowy day " - she said clutching these bright bunch of flowers - unfortunately 2 of the gerbera flowers had not survived -but still a lovely bright bunch of flowers !! After a quick cuppa they continued on their journey Home to London ! Always a joy to see Ann.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
1303% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
What a lovely surprise for you. These flowers are very pretty.
January 7th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
So bright and pretty.
January 7th, 2026  
Michelle
Beautiful bright flowers and a lovely surprise as well
January 7th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
So well presented
January 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact