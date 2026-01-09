Storm Goretti

The snow stealthily arrived in the dark hours of last evening - coming down thick and fast, , covering all with a thick blanket . This was taken from my lounge window when the lawn , path and road was uniformly covered with a thick layer of snow .

By this morning the snow had stopped and had turned to rain , but still tonight the scene is very much the same except for the deep ruts caused by the few , and very seldom traffic today . Not a day to go out - so lovely to be able to stay in a warm comfortable home ! The forecast for the next few days is not too clear but - "Que Sera Sera , whatever will be , will be "!! ( loved that song by Doris Day !)