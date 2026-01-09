Previous
Storm Goretti by beryl
Photo 4760

Storm Goretti

The snow stealthily arrived in the dark hours of last evening - coming down thick and fast, , covering all with a thick blanket . This was taken from my lounge window when the lawn , path and road was uniformly covered with a thick layer of snow .
By this morning the snow had stopped and had turned to rain , but still tonight the scene is very much the same except for the deep ruts caused by the few , and very seldom traffic today . Not a day to go out - so lovely to be able to stay in a warm comfortable home ! The forecast for the next few days is not too clear but - "Que Sera Sera , whatever will be , will be "!! ( loved that song by Doris Day !)
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
1304% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Michelle
Brrrr lovely Wintery capture, luckily we've only had heavy rain down South
January 9th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
A pretty shot Beryl. Fav.
January 9th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
stay safe!
January 9th, 2026  
Marj ace
The lines in the image almost look like a star. Beautiful
January 9th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Me too Beryl…..you can’t beat the old ones! I heard Petula Clark on Boom radio yesterday singing Sailor.
Hope that house has a roof on now! Stay warm.
January 9th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
What a cold capture, hopefully it won’t last long!
January 9th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Cold but lovely
January 9th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact