Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4764
As boring as my day !!
Another Hospital Appointment which seem to have wasted most of my day . -- at least it was warm and dry in there- the TV was on in the waiting room, and a nurse made me a lovely cup of tea while I was waiting ! No complaints really !!
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
6188
photos
126
followers
77
following
1305% complete
View this month »
4757
4758
4759
4760
4761
4762
4763
4764
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-A127F
Taken
13th January 2026 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
appointment.
,
p-r-h
Babs
ace
A cup of tea and a place to stay warm, who could ask for more.
January 13th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@onewing
That's what I was thinking Babs !
January 13th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
January 13th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
So nice to hear you were well taken care of at your appointment Beryl.
The cup of tea was exactly what the doctor would’ve ordered!
January 13th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
a good service for you beryl
January 13th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
The cup of tea was exactly what the doctor would’ve ordered!