As boring as my day !! by beryl
Photo 4764

As boring as my day !!

Another Hospital Appointment which seem to have wasted most of my day . -- at least it was warm and dry in there- the TV was on in the waiting room, and a nurse made me a lovely cup of tea while I was waiting ! No complaints really !!
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Beryl Lloyd

Babs ace
A cup of tea and a place to stay warm, who could ask for more.
January 13th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@onewing That's what I was thinking Babs !
January 13th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
January 13th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
So nice to hear you were well taken care of at your appointment Beryl.
The cup of tea was exactly what the doctor would’ve ordered!
January 13th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
a good service for you beryl
January 13th, 2026  
