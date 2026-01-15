Previous
Gerbera by beryl
Photo 4766

Gerbera

Lost for inspiration !-- So another shot of one of the gerberas , ( from the bouquet,) - they have lasted well considering the heat in the house !

Another damp, dull and dismal day ( all the "Ds")
The car had hardly been out since Christmas - so was rather concerned that the battery would have run down - so took it for a 20 mile round trip this morning before meeting Pam and Len for lunch - the 1st get together since Christmas time ! Had a leisured lunch- the pub was busy and so quite a wait for our meal - so more time for us to catch up . After I came home had a cuppa and 40 winks ! forgot that I had not posted - so another last minute post !!
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
1305% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 16th, 2026  
Heather ace
That's pretty, Beryl, with the red petals against the white background and with your pink (there is probably a more accurate name) framing. It sounds like you overcame the 3Ds with your lunch with your friends. That's nice. Our damp, dull and dismal days have been interrupted by a huge snowstorm. So white snow helps to brighten the days (for as long as it lasts).
January 16th, 2026  
Babs ace
Lovely shot. Gerberas don't usually last long but yours have done well
January 16th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
So pretty, nicely captured and framed
January 16th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot! Sounds like you had a nice day despite the miserable weather!
January 16th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Wise to take the car out. Flat batteries in Winter are no fun! Gerbera last pretty well, eh? Nice subject
January 16th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact