Gerbera

Lost for inspiration !-- So another shot of one of the gerberas , ( from the bouquet,) - they have lasted well considering the heat in the house !



Another damp, dull and dismal day ( all the "Ds")

The car had hardly been out since Christmas - so was rather concerned that the battery would have run down - so took it for a 20 mile round trip this morning before meeting Pam and Len for lunch - the 1st get together since Christmas time ! Had a leisured lunch- the pub was busy and so quite a wait for our meal - so more time for us to catch up . After I came home had a cuppa and 40 winks ! forgot that I had not posted - so another last minute post !!